Sapient Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Sapient Capital LLC trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,046 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 94,340 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC's holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $20,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG opened at $199.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company's 50 day moving average is $195.27 and its 200 day moving average is $190.13. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.44 and a 12-month high of $208.28.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 70.60% and a return on equity of 104.54%. The firm's revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Simon Property Group's payout ratio is 61.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $202.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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