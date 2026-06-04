Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 6,377 Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors' portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company's stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 42,173 shares during the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company's stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 135.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 540,835 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,659,000 after purchasing an additional 310,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,295,188,000 after buying an additional 1,557,828 shares during the period. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,330,093.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 375,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,047,921.68. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $22,516,524.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,444,607.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 925,789 shares of company stock worth $126,007,032 in the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Phillip Securities lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. HSBC cut Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $205.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $142.20 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $141.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.90 billion, a PE ratio of 159.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $118.93 and a one year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.Palantir Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

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