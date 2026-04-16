Sather Financial Group Inc Has $52.85 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

Sather Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,430 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for 2.8% of Sather Financial Group Inc's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sather Financial Group Inc's holdings in Boeing were worth $52,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Boeing by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,090 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 25,191 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Positive Sentiment: UK awards Boeing a three‑year £879m (~$1.19bn) contract to maintain Apache and Chinook helicopters, adding near‑term revenue visibility in defense services and supporting back‑log monetization. Read More.

UK awards Boeing a three‑year £879m (~$1.19bn) contract to maintain Apache and Chinook helicopters, adding near‑term revenue visibility in defense services and supporting back‑log monetization. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Boeing announced first‑quarter deliveries showing continued production and defense deliveries (notable commercial totals and multiple defense program shipments), reinforcing operational momentum ahead of earnings. Read More.

Boeing announced first‑quarter deliveries showing continued production and defense deliveries (notable commercial totals and multiple defense program shipments), reinforcing operational momentum ahead of earnings. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Connectivity progress: Boeing and partners (SES, Viasat) reached milestones toward factory line‑fit options and Boeing has entered evaluation processes for next‑gen antennas—this enhances new‑aircraft value, aftermarket upsell potential and long‑term customer differentiation. Read More.

Connectivity progress: Boeing and partners (SES, Viasat) reached milestones toward factory line‑fit options and Boeing has entered evaluation processes for next‑gen antennas—this enhances new‑aircraft value, aftermarket upsell potential and long‑term customer differentiation. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks notes elevated investor attention to BA and highlights key factors to watch (deliveries, defense contracts, and upcoming earnings), useful context but not a direct catalyst. Read More.

Zacks notes elevated investor attention to BA and highlights key factors to watch (deliveries, defense contracts, and upcoming earnings), useful context but not a direct catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analysts expect Boeing to report a decline in earnings and Zacks flags that BA lacks the mix of factors typically needed for an earnings beat—this analyst caution can pressure sentiment into earnings. Read More.

Analysts expect Boeing to report a decline in earnings and Zacks flags that BA lacks the mix of factors typically needed for an earnings beat—this analyst caution can pressure sentiment into earnings. Read More. Negative Sentiment: March deliveries slowed (46 jets) vs. February as Boeing repaired damaged wiring in roughly 25 737 MAX aircraft — a short‑term delivery/revenue timing headwind that could temper near‑term results. Read More.

March deliveries slowed (46 jets) vs. February as Boeing repaired damaged wiring in roughly 25 737 MAX aircraft — a short‑term delivery/revenue timing headwind that could temper near‑term results. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary noted the new U.K. helicopter deal coincided with a mild share pullback, reflecting that investors are balancing contract wins with macro/earnings concerns and near‑term operational noise. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $256.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on BA

Boeing Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE BA opened at $224.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $153.54 and a 1-year high of $254.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.02 and a 200-day moving average of $216.59. The company has a market cap of $176.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $10.32. The business had revenue of $23.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.90) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,230 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $224.20 per share, with a total value of $499,966.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at $993,206. The trade was a 101.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,503 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $351,371.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,326.70. This trade represents a 7.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 21,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,687 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report).

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