Saturna Capital Corp Acquires 218,767 Shares of Unilever PLC $UL

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL - Free Report) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,310 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 218,767 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp's holdings in Unilever were worth $45,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company's stock.

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Unilever Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of UL stock opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.00 and a 200-day moving average of $62.37. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $54.75 and a one year high of $74.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Unilever from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an "underperform" rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, July 6th. DZ Bank upgraded Unilever from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research lowered Unilever from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Unilever from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $65.55.

Read Our Latest Report on UL

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC is a global consumer goods company with roots dating back to the early 20th century, formed from the merger of the British firm Lever Brothers and the Dutch company Margarine Unie. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded products in personal care, home care and foods and refreshments. Unilever's corporate structure and listings reflect its long history in both the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, and it operates at scale across diverse consumer markets worldwide.

Unilever's business is organized around major product categories—Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care and Foods & Refreshment—and includes numerous well-known consumer brands across those categories.

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