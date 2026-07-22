Saturna Capital Corp Acquires 46,233 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Saturna Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,788,543 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 46,233 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.9% of Saturna Capital Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Saturna Capital Corp's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $138,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phillip James Consulting Co. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 4,560.0% during the first quarter. Phillip James Consulting Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 26.4% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. CacheTech Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 10,018 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $14,342,000. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 285,472 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $22,150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $112.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.75 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $772,603.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,568,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 637,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $76,469,312.55. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823 in the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $123.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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