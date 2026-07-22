Saturna Capital Corp Grows Stock Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Saturna Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,064 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $7,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Qualcomm by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total value of $529,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,972,189.60. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,721 shares of company stock worth $4,044,465. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualcomm Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $173.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $182.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.63. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $259.92. The business's fifty day moving average price is $205.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.38.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qualcomm from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $160.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $219.76.

View Our Latest Report on QCOM

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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