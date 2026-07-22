Saturna Capital Corp Has $22.82 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Saturna Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,386 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital Corp's holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 110.0% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Home Depot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $409.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $331.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The business's 50-day moving average price is $327.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.10 and a 12 month high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The firm's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is 66.19%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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