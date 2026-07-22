Saturna Capital Corp Purchases 50,229 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Saturna Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,413 shares of the medical technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 50,229 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 1.7% of Saturna Capital Corp's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Saturna Capital Corp owned 0.10% of Stryker worth $120,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 107.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,700 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 77,831 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stryker from $456.00 to $418.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Stryker from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Stryker from $469.00 to $394.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $392.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total transaction of $1,394,417.28. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,298.34. This represents a 30.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total value of $1,481,697.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,937.45. This represents a 28.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock opened at $313.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.77. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $313.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.20. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $281.00 and a 12-month high of $404.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Stryker's payout ratio is 40.74%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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