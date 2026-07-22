Saturna Capital Corp Trims Position in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,604,438 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,255 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International comprises about 4.8% of Saturna Capital Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Saturna Capital Corp owned approximately 0.43% of Johnson Controls International worth $341,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,684,645 shares of the company's stock worth $3,165,286,000 after buying an additional 163,167 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,655,105 shares of the company's stock worth $2,712,949,000 after purchasing an additional 718,245 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239,953 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,064,485,000 after purchasing an additional 280,704 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,003,486 shares of the company's stock worth $1,916,417,000 after buying an additional 1,837,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $927,739,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $152.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $141.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $86.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.66. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $102.09 and a 1 year high of $151.18.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%.The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. The trade was a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $263,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 26,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,633. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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