Savant Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Savant Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 95.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the online travel company's stock after selling 37,762 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Expedia Group were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 3,682,100 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $787,049,000 after purchasing an additional 309,900 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,732 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $779,275,000 after purchasing an additional 728,063 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,842 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $667,507,000 after purchasing an additional 230,176 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 24,899.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,808,466 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $386,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 952,038 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $203,498,000 after purchasing an additional 28,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Expedia Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Expedia Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $284.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Expedia Group

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $208,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,124,454.38. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $227.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.25. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.00 and a 12 month high of $303.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.48 and a 200 day moving average of $247.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 17.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

See Also

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