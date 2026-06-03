Savant Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,707 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 13,614 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Leidos were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 148 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS opened at $126.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.20 and a 52 week high of $205.77.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.28 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 8.15%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.100-12.500 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Leidos's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other Leidos news, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total value of $317,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 49,476 shares in the company, valued at $7,855,799.28. This represents a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,484 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $197,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,345,686.75. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $185.00 price target on Leidos in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus raised Leidos to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Leidos from $205.00 to $193.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Leidos from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Leidos from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $191.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Leidos

About Leidos

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

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