Savant Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,598 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 5,279 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Simon Property Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $205.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPG

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG stock opened at $203.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.31. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.44 and a 1 year high of $208.79.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 104.54% and a net margin of 70.60%.The business's revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Simon Property Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.15%.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

Further Reading

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