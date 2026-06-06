Savant Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Savant Capital LLC lessened its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,217 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock after selling 7,419 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 626.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 394 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $169,754.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,961.26. This represents a 7.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $1,564,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,301,054.56. The trade was a 40.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AKAM. Craig Hallum upgraded Akamai Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and set a $156.00 price target (up from $114.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $145.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 6.1%

AKAM opened at $149.32 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $165.45. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $124.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.20%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

See Also

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