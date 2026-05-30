Savant Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,764 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 12,332 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 42,223 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $14,529,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,352 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $11,821,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its position in Home Depot by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 921 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Home Depot by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 35,098 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $12,077,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Home Depot from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.39.

Read Our Latest Report on HD

Home Depot Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:HD opened at $317.41 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.10 and a twelve month high of $426.75. The company has a market cap of $316.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The business had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.02 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.19%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

See Also

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