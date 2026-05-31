Savant Capital LLC Decreases Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,866 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 13,962 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Travelers Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: JP Morgan upgraded Travelers Companies (TRV) , adding to a generally supportive analyst backdrop and signaling improved confidence in the insurer’s outlook.

JP Morgan upgraded , adding to a generally supportive analyst backdrop and signaling improved confidence in the insurer’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler reiterated a Buy rating on Travelers Companies , reinforcing bullish sentiment from Wall Street.

Piper Sandler reiterated a rating on , reinforcing bullish sentiment from Wall Street. Positive Sentiment: The company recently raised its quarterly dividend to $1.25 per share from $1.10, which may appeal to income-focused investors and suggests continued confidence in cash flow.

The company recently raised its quarterly dividend to from $1.10, which may appeal to income-focused investors and suggests continued confidence in cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Travelers also delivered strong last-quarter results, with earnings of $7.71 per share beating estimates and revenue topping expectations, highlighting solid underwriting performance.

Travelers also delivered strong last-quarter results, with earnings of beating estimates and revenue topping expectations, highlighting solid underwriting performance. Neutral Sentiment: DOWLING & PARTN issued fiscal 2026 and 2027 EPS estimates below consensus, which may temper expectations but does not materially change the long-term story. Source

DOWLING & PARTN issued fiscal 2026 and 2027 EPS estimates below consensus, which may temper expectations but does not materially change the long-term story. Neutral Sentiment: Insider selling by EVP Michael Frederick Klein, including a 10,000-share sale, may be viewed cautiously by investors, though the sale was not large enough to clearly signal a major change in fundamentals. Source

Insider selling by EVP Michael Frederick Klein, including a 10,000-share sale, may be viewed cautiously by investors, though the sale was not large enough to clearly signal a major change in fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: The stock’s recent softness may reflect profit-taking after a strong run and a valuation that some analysts view as more balanced following its earnings beat and dividend increase.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $297.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $311.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on TRV

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 6,735 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total value of $2,079,633.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,049,010.86. This represents a 12.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,867 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.45, for a total transaction of $869,991.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,678.10. This trade represents a 35.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 37,573 shares of company stock worth $11,504,146 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of TRV opened at $291.68 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $299.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.19 and a 1-year high of $313.12.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies's payout ratio is 13.09%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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