Savant Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 66.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,738 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 7,301 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Intuit were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 930 shares of the software maker's stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 191.3% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 60,145 shares of the software maker's stock worth $39,841,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the software maker's stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Retail Employees Superannuation Pty Ltd as trustee for Retail Employees Superannuation Trust bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $14,414,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reportedly reinstated a Buy rating on Intuit, which can help support sentiment and signal that Wall Street still sees long-term value in the shares.

Bank of America reportedly reinstated a rating on Intuit, which can help support sentiment and signal that Wall Street still sees long-term value in the shares. Positive Sentiment: Intuit expanded Mailchimp AI tools and integrations , including Analytics AI and connections with platforms like Shopify, Canva, Wix, WooCommerce, and Claude, reinforcing the company’s AI growth narrative and small-business software momentum. Article: Intuit Expands Mailchimp AI Tools And Integrations For Small Business Growth

Intuit expanded , including Analytics AI and connections with platforms like Shopify, Canva, Wix, WooCommerce, and Claude, reinforcing the company’s AI growth narrative and small-business software momentum. Positive Sentiment: Commentary highlighting how Intuit is overcoming fears of AI disruption may reassure investors that AI is acting more as a tailwind than a threat to its core software franchises. Article: Here’s How Intuit (INTU) is Overcoming the Fears of AI Disruption

Commentary highlighting how may reassure investors that AI is acting more as a tailwind than a threat to its core software franchises. Neutral Sentiment: Articles comparing Intuit vs. PayPal frame INTU as a strong fintech/software contender, but they are more of an industry comparison than a direct catalyst. Article: Intuit vs. PayPal: Which Fintech Stock Is the Better Buy Now?

Articles comparing frame INTU as a strong fintech/software contender, but they are more of an industry comparison than a direct catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Intuit is also getting more analyst and investor attention after its earnings call and recent coverage, but these items mainly keep the stock in focus rather than changing the fundamental story.

Intuit is also getting more analyst and investor attention after its earnings call and recent coverage, but these items mainly keep the stock in focus rather than changing the fundamental story. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms and a securities-fraud investigation were announced, alleging possible pricing-related issues and false or misleading statements. That legal pressure could weigh on the shares and keep volatility elevated. Article: INTU Securities News: Intuit Investigated for Securities Fraud Over Pricing Issues

Multiple law firms and a securities-fraud investigation were announced, alleging possible pricing-related issues and false or misleading statements. That legal pressure could weigh on the shares and keep volatility elevated. Negative Sentiment: Argus lowered its price target on Intuit to $480 from $580 after the company reduced guidance, suggesting some near-term caution despite keeping a Buy rating.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the sale, the director owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $309.71 per share, for a total transaction of $154,855.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $541,992.50. This trade represents a 40.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $360.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $550.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $525.65.

View Our Latest Report on Intuit

Intuit Price Performance

INTU opened at $331.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $300.50 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The company's 50-day moving average price is $390.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. Intuit's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

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