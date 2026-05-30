Savant Capital LLC Has $11.04 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Savant Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,334 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 4,796 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 820.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 250.0% during the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchbrook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial set a $609.00 target price on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Mastercard from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore restated a "negative" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Mastercard from $670.00 to $665.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $656.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MA

Mastercard News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE MA opened at $494.45 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $480.50 and a 12 month high of $601.77. The stock has a market cap of $436.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $501.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $527.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mastercard, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mastercard wasn't on the list.

While Mastercard currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here