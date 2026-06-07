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Savant Capital LLC Has $272,000 Stake in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Written by MarketBeat
June 7, 2026
Everest Group logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Savant Capital LLC sharply reduced its Everest Group stake by 95.8% in the fourth quarter, selling 18,455 shares and leaving it with 803 shares worth about $272,000.
  • Everest Group also saw insider selling, with CEO Jason Keen selling 775 shares for $272,676, while insiders overall hold just 0.70% of the company.
  • The company reported strong recent results and returned capital to shareholders, including Q1 EPS of $16.08, revenue of $4.07 billion, and a quarterly dividend of $2.00 per share payable June 26.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Free Report) by 95.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,455 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Everest Group were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Everest Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company's stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Everest Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company's stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 874 shares of the company's stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company's stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,451 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Everest Group news, CEO Jason Keen sold 775 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $272,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,170 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,874,532.80. The trade was a 8.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Everest Group Stock Up 4.7%

EG stock opened at $334.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.75. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $302.44 and a 52 week high of $368.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $16.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter. Everest Group had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 11.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 52.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Everest Group's payout ratio is 16.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $366.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Everest Group in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $342.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $332.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $373.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Everest Group

About Everest Group

(Free Report)

Everest Group NYSE: EG is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Everest Group (NYSE:EG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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