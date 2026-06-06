Savant Capital LLC Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX - Free Report) by 93.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,571 shares of the company's stock after selling 34,088 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,158,000 after buying an additional 22,224 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $1,333,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 245,088 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.33, for a total value of $37,824,431.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 511,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,907,848.69. The trade was a 32.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 36,937 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $5,770,298.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 22,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,266.28. This represents a 62.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 328,984 shares of company stock worth $50,986,985 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 2.1%

NBIX opened at $163.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.40. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.14 and a 12 month high of $169.57. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $142.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $187.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences NASDAQ: NBIX is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research‐driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine's operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company's lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

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