Savant Capital LLC Has $416,000 Stock Position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI

Savant Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report) by 64.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,054 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,566 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEI. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 344.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 363.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company's stock.

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Solaris Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $76.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 85.87 and a beta of 1.19. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $81.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.22.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $196.24 million during the quarter. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SEI

Insider Buying and Selling at Solaris Energy Infrastructure

In related news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 36,852 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $2,750,264.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 114,117 shares in the company, valued at $8,516,551.71. This trade represents a 24.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ktr Management Company, Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $141,500,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 4,099,593 shares of company stock worth $297,782,099 over the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc NYSE: SEI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report).

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