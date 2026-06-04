Savant Capital LLC Has $550,000 Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 82.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,047 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,947 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Datadog were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,635 shares of the company's stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,086 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,227,184,000 after acquiring an additional 197,816 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its stake in Datadog by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 23,367 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Datadog from $145.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Datadog from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $219.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDOG

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $6,765,416.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 437,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,871,380.93. This represents a 10.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total value of $25,407,857.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 835,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $167,002,091.36. The trade was a 13.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 923,616 shares of company stock valued at $155,773,338. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Datadog News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Datadog Trading Down 7.0%

Shares of DDOG opened at $250.33 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $278.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.24. The stock has a market cap of $89.11 billion, a PE ratio of 658.78, a PEG ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Datadog's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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