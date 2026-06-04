Savant Capital LLC Has $575,000 Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 95.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 616 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 14,490 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on FIX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Glj Research initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,969.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX stock opened at $1,851.88 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is $1,718.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1,343.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $65.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 1.65. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $469.16 and a twelve month high of $2,073.99.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Insider Activity

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Franklin Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,902.57, for a total transaction of $8,561,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 68,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,244,986.31. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,948.17, for a total value of $7,792,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 33,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,855,938.68. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,078 shares of company stock worth $46,651,175. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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