Savant Capital LLC Has $608,000 Position in NiSource, Inc $NI

Savant Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report) by 73.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,557 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 40,702 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in NiSource were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NiSource from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on NiSource in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Evercore set a $52.00 price target on NiSource in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NiSource from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Read Our Latest Report on NiSource

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,003.20. The trade was a 29.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melody Birmingham sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $471,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 117,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,563,653.81. The trade was a 7.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,675 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $45.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.54. NiSource, Inc has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.06.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.15%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NiSource, Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. NiSource's payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

See Also

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