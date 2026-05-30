Savant Capital LLC Has $8.27 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 5,908 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at $432,612,950. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total value of $55,688,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,021,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,346,286,223.49. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 329,085 shares of company stock worth $114,051,007. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $516.03 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.62 and a twelve month high of $527.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $327.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.70. The company has a market cap of $841.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Phillip Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $410.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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