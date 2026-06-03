Savant Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 4,891 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 497.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Keysight Technologies Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $346.33 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.85 and a twelve month high of $370.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $328.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total transaction of $8,578,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 163,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,719,286.92. This represents a 15.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,719,400. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,334 shares of company stock worth $10,753,450. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KEYS. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $310.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.92.

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About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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