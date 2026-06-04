Savant Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 85.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,143 shares of the company's stock after selling 30,105 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,121 shares of the company's stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 968 shares of the company's stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts: Sign Up

Key Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Meyer Malka bought 181,000 shares at an average of $83.45, a roughly $15.1 million insider purchase that signals strong confidence from a key company insider.

Director Meyer Malka bought 181,000 shares at an average of $83.45, a roughly $15.1 million insider purchase that signals strong confidence from a key company insider. Positive Sentiment: Robinhood’s TradePMR unit is expanding its push into wealth management with a new RIA referral program, added client referral tools, AI capabilities, and broader IPO access for advisors’ clients, which could help grow higher-value institutional relationships.

Robinhood’s TradePMR unit is expanding its push into wealth management with a new RIA referral program, added client referral tools, AI capabilities, and broader IPO access for advisors’ clients, which could help grow higher-value institutional relationships. Positive Sentiment: The company and TradePMR also plan to lower rates on margin and securities-backed lending in July, a move that could make the platform more attractive to registered investment advisors and their clients.

The company and TradePMR also plan to lower rates on margin and securities-backed lending in July, a move that could make the platform more attractive to registered investment advisors and their clients. Positive Sentiment: Robinhood completed its acquisition of WonderFi, giving it an entry into Canada and expanding its crypto footprint with brands such as Bitbuy and Coinsquare.

Robinhood completed its acquisition of WonderFi, giving it an entry into Canada and expanding its crypto footprint with brands such as Bitbuy and Coinsquare. Positive Sentiment: New agentic AI trading features and other product launches continue to reinforce the market’s view that Robinhood is evolving into a broader “super app” for investing and financial services.

New agentic AI trading features and other product launches continue to reinforce the market’s view that Robinhood is evolving into a broader “super app” for investing and financial services. Neutral Sentiment: Several reports this week highlighted Robinhood’s conference for advisors and its efforts to deepen TradePMR’s platform, but these updates are mainly execution milestones rather than immediate financial catalysts.

Several reports this week highlighted Robinhood’s conference for advisors and its efforts to deepen TradePMR’s platform, but these updates are mainly execution milestones rather than immediate financial catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Bitcoin weakness remains a backdrop for Robinhood because the company has meaningful crypto exposure, but the direct stock impact is less clear from the latest articles.

Bitcoin weakness remains a backdrop for Robinhood because the company has meaningful crypto exposure, but the direct stock impact is less clear from the latest articles. Negative Sentiment: Robinhood still faces competitive pressure as Binance rolls out U.S. stock and ETF trading, which could intensify competition in its core brokerage market.

Robinhood still faces competitive pressure as Binance rolls out U.S. stock and ETF trading, which could intensify competition in its core brokerage market. Negative Sentiment: Analysts have also noted that Robinhood must show more than AI excitement alone to justify its valuation, especially after the stock’s strong recent run.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $82.85 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $153.86. The company has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.35. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $77.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.34.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $147.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HOOD

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $768,900.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 432,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,281,759.61. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 67,422 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $5,082,270.36. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,765 shares of company stock valued at $40,191,940. 14.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Robinhood Markets, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Robinhood Markets wasn't on the list.

While Robinhood Markets currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here