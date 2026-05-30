Savant Capital LLC Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,954 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 101,131 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in AT&T were worth $6,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4,352.9% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,796 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 19.6% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,730 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 207,063 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.55.

View Our Latest Report on T

AT&T Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $172.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company's 50-day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

See Also

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