Savant Capital LLC Reduces Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Savant Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 86.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,212 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 7,585 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $459,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 406.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,565 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price target on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research cut EMCOR Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $836.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EMCOR Group

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total transaction of $1,851,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,395,741.22. This trade represents a 16.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total value of $603,632.25. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,770,242.32. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $34,416,471. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EME opened at $827.59 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $830.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $734.89. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $455.14 and a 1 year high of $951.96. The firm has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.EMCOR Group's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.84 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.37%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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