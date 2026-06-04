Free Trial
→ Your $29.97 book is free today (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Savant Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Written by MarketBeat
June 4, 2026
Sandisk logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Savant Capital LLC cut its Sandisk stake by 80.4% in the fourth quarter, selling 10,425 shares and leaving it with 2,544 shares worth about $604,000.
  • Sandisk is benefiting from strong AI-driven demand and rising memory prices, with several recent articles and analysts describing the stock as a leader in the memory trade and noting continued upside potential.
  • Analysts remain broadly bullish: Morgan Stanley, Cantor Fitzgerald, and Susquehanna all lifted price targets, and the stock’s consensus rating is “Buy” with an average target of $1,398.27.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Sandisk.

Savant Capital LLC lessened its position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 80.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,544 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 10,425 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Sandisk were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNDK. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $595,000.

Key Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sandisk from $1,100.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Sandisk from $1,400.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Sandisk from $2,000.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Sandisk in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $992.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,398.27.

Read Our Latest Report on SNDK

Sandisk Trading Up 6.7%

Sandisk stock opened at $1,831.50 on Thursday. Sandisk Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.33 and a 12 month high of $1,861.00. The firm has a market cap of $271.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.66 and a beta of 4.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,135.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $679.14.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The business's revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In related news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total value of $3,513,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,531,364.66. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,025 shares of company stock valued at $7,871,897. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Company Profile

(Free Report)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Sandisk Right Now?

Before you consider Sandisk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sandisk wasn't on the list.

While Sandisk currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
By MarketBeat | May 29, 2026
tc pixel
Read this warning immediately
Read this warning immediately
From Porter & Company (Ad)
3 Stocks Rallying on Micron's Price Boost: Substance or Hype?
3 Stocks Rallying on Micron's Price Boost: Substance or Hype?
By Dan Schmidt | May 28, 2026
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
By MarketBeat | May 28, 2026
5 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Watch in June
5 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Watch in June
By Thomas Hughes | May 31, 2026
tc pixel
This makes me furious about the SpaceX IPO
This makes me furious about the SpaceX IPO
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
These 3 Software Stocks Are Buying Back Shares Hand Over Fist
These 3 Software Stocks Are Buying Back Shares Hand Over Fist
By Jessica Mitacek | May 30, 2026
IREN Is Flipping the Switch from Bitcoin to AI
IREN Is Flipping the Switch from Bitcoin to AI
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 28, 2026
The Best Time to Buy Stocks Is Also the Scariest
The Best Time to Buy Stocks Is Also the Scariest
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

AI Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought Before the Build-Out Was Over (Most Aren‘t Ready)
AI Stocks You'll Wish You Bought Before the Build-Out Was Over (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY for What‘s Next. These 3 Stocks Could Save Your Portfolio
Get READY for What's Next. These 3 Stocks Could Save Your Portfolio
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: June‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: June's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines