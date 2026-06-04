Savant Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Savant Capital LLC lessened its position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 80.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,544 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 10,425 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Sandisk were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNDK. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $595,000.

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Key Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sandisk from $1,100.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Sandisk from $1,400.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Sandisk from $2,000.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Sandisk in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $992.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,398.27.

Read Our Latest Report on SNDK

Sandisk Trading Up 6.7%

Sandisk stock opened at $1,831.50 on Thursday. Sandisk Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.33 and a 12 month high of $1,861.00. The firm has a market cap of $271.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.66 and a beta of 4.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,135.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $679.14.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The business's revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In related news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total value of $3,513,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,531,364.66. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,025 shares of company stock valued at $7,871,897. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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