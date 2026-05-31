Savant Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,375 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,461 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,124 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 79,757 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,127,000 after purchasing an additional 53,426 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 471 shares of the company's stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of GE Vernova from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,090.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEV

Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of GEV opened at $968.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.51. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.65 and a 1 year high of $1,181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $996.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $806.32.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Vernova, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Vernova wasn't on the list.

While GE Vernova currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here