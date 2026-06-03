Savant Capital LLC Sells 11,625 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Savant Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 76.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,536 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 11,625 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 13,780 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.99, for a total value of $12,746,362.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 323,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $299,318,439.09. This trade represents a 4.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,003 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.28, for a total transaction of $6,540,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,691 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,016,580.48. This trade represents a 68.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,187 shares of company stock worth $107,340,021. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $530.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $620.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $525.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $772.04.

View Our Latest Report on STX

More Seagate Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target on Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) to $1,150 from $740 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling meaningful upside from current levels and likely supporting investor sentiment.

Citigroup raised its price target on Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) to $1,150 from $740 and reiterated a rating, signaling meaningful upside from current levels and likely supporting investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Seagate also benefited from news that it reached a $175 million settlement over shareholder claims tied to alleged sales to Huawei, which may reduce legal uncertainty that has weighed on the stock. Article Title

Seagate also benefited from news that it reached a over shareholder claims tied to alleged sales to Huawei, which may reduce legal uncertainty that has weighed on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Recent Q1 earnings coverage suggests investors are still comparing Seagate’s results and outlook with other semiconductor names, but no new operating update was included in the latest items. Article Title

Recent Q1 earnings coverage suggests investors are still comparing Seagate’s results and outlook with other semiconductor names, but no new operating update was included in the latest items. Negative Sentiment: CEO William D. Mosley sold shares in two separate pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transactions, and director Prat Bhatt and director Yolanda Lee Conyers also sold stock. While planned sales are often routine, multiple insider sales can create a mild headwind for sentiment.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:STX opened at $926.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $621.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.45. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $118.75 and a 12 month high of $953.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $207.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.91 and a beta of 2.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.08%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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