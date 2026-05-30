Savant Capital LLC Sells 16,108 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,324 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,108 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimize Financial Inc raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 2,284 shares of the company's stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company's stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company's stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company's stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 970 shares of the company's stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Mizuho upped their price target on Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Marriott International from $400.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marriott International from $356.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $382.07.

Read Our Latest Report on MAR

Marriott International Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $375.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.55 and a 52 week high of $388.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $353.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.03.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,168,650.12. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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