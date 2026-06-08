Savant Capital LLC Sells 18,438 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Savant Capital LLC decreased its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) by 94.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 981 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,438 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Zscaler were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth $30,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 1,460.0% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 26,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 262 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Zscaler from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Thirty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $216.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $130.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.61 and a 200 day moving average of $182.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.45 and a beta of 0.97. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.63 and a 12 month high of $336.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $835.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.110 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,263 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $354,363.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 72,390 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,335,550.10. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raj Judge sold 2,488 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $389,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 67,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,633,400.54. This represents a 3.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,130 shares of company stock worth $1,892,487. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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