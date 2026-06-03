Savant Capital LLC Sells 21,341 Shares of ITT Inc. $ITT

Savant Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) by 82.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,532 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 21,341 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in ITT were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 55,929.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,518,405 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $263,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,460,467 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,467,976,000 after acquiring an additional 620,217 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 86,878.2% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267,893 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $47,889,000 after acquiring an additional 267,585 shares during the period. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,378,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,614,929 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $280,267,000 after acquiring an additional 217,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITT shares. Robert W. Baird set a $246.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $246.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ITT from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $234.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ITT

Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In other ITT news, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total transaction of $1,483,507.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,988.83. The trade was a 44.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Luca Savi sold 63,450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $12,099,280.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 262,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,028,284.26. The trade was a 19.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 70,773 shares of company stock worth $13,624,470 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

ITT Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of ITT opened at $193.88 on Wednesday. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $149.02 and a one year high of $225.26. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.90.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. ITT had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.386 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. ITT's payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

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