Savant Capital LLC Sells 24,690 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,826 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 24,690 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,585,214 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $14,471,840,000 after purchasing an additional 403,133 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,156,290 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,984,231,000 after buying an additional 691,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,667,640 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,747,646,000 after purchasing an additional 98,242 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,818,514 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,179,888,000 after purchasing an additional 171,926 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,209,187 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,024,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,381 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $794,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 29,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,600. This trade represents a 21.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Dennis Howard sold 10,108 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $956,216.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $990,462. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,137 shares of company stock worth $8,106,404. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $87.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.78. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $92.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.61. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.96 and a 12 month high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

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