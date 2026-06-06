Savant Capital LLC Sells 29,477 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD - Free Report) TSE: RGL by 95.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,422 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 29,477 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Royal Gold were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,055,075 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,816,267,000 after buying an additional 93,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,398,944 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,867,001,000 after buying an additional 1,681,577 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,994,944 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,001,885,000 after buying an additional 2,547,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,321,868 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $666,300,000 after buying an additional 170,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,952,363 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $434,063,000 after buying an additional 78,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Royal Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $273.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Gold

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In other news, Director Mark Isto sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total transaction of $549,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,508,417.69. This trade represents a 9.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.74, for a total transaction of $243,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,213,646.68. This trade represents a 9.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Royal Gold Stock Down 6.4%

Royal Gold stock opened at $206.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.52. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.75 and a 52-week high of $306.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.41.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Royal Gold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.

The company's portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

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