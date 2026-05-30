Savant Capital LLC Sells 40,189 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,925 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 40,189 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 248.9% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Cisco Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. CICC Research increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, New Street Research increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $120.42 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $121.43. The company's 50 day moving average price is $93.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $474.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $134,410.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 156,693 shares in the company, valued at $12,076,329.51. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $772,603.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,223 shares in the company, valued at $20,790,030.13. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 51,324 shares of company stock worth $5,559,834 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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