Savant Capital LLC Sells 55,298 Shares of Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Savant Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG - Free Report) by 90.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,539 shares of the company's stock after selling 55,298 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Evergy were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,860,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 136.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,003,616 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,295,000 after purchasing an additional 579,531 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,644,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Evergy by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,847,410 shares of the company's stock valued at $133,919,000 after purchasing an additional 408,452 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,358,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company's stock.

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Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $83.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.25 and a 200 day moving average of $78.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.54. Evergy Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.80 and a 12 month high of $85.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Evergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.140-4.340 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Evergy's payout ratio is currently 73.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evergy news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total value of $301,526.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,635,418.27. The trade was a 7.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 2,440 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $200,543.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 18,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,508,926.21. This represents a 11.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 8,051 shares of company stock valued at $663,657 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Evergy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Evergy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $89.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evergy

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company's business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

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