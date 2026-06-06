Savant Capital LLC Sells 5,677 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 86.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 5,677 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $505.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Freedom Capital raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $463.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total transaction of $755,340.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,156.06. This represents a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total value of $1,145,859.40. Following the sale, the director owned 1,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,302.76. This represents a 70.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,740 shares of company stock worth $2,420,214. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $303.05 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $283.10 and a 12 month high of $495.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $307.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.36. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.80 and a beta of 0.29.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $1.12. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 85.76% and a net margin of 11.72%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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