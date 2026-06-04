Savant Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 81.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,781 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 41,961 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 506 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 833 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $40.90 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $82.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.35%.The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.11%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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