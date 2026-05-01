Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Has $8.88 Million Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI - Free Report) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,783 shares of the company's stock after selling 91,899 shares during the quarter. British American Tobacco comprises about 4.2% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $8,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its position in British American Tobacco by 163.2% during the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 750 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded British American Tobacco from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded British American Tobacco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $58.83 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $40.12 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $58.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.28.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be paid a $0.8349 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc (BTI) is a multinational tobacco manufacturer and nicotine products company headquartered in London. Founded in 1902 as a joint venture to commercialize tobacco products outside the United States, the company has grown into one of the world's largest tobacco firms with a long history in manufacturing and global distribution of combustible tobacco products.

BAT's core business remains the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products under a portfolio of well-known consumer brands, including Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Kent and Rothmans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI - Free Report).

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