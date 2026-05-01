Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Sells 10,599 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH - Free Report) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,484 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 10,599 shares during the quarter. Texas Roadhouse accounts for about 1.4% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.2% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 299 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.0% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 300 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company's stock.

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Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $160.99 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $168.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.95. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.00 and a 52-week high of $199.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Texas Roadhouse's payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $195.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TXRH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 15,552 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,643,840. This trade represents a 24.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 4,450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $760,950.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 13,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,038. The trade was a 24.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 12,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,218,144 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand‐cut steaks, fall‐off‐the‐bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western‐themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made‐from‐scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family‐friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high‐quality steaks with an approachable, community‐oriented atmosphere.

Further Reading

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