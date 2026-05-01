Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Sells 28,855 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,443 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,855 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises about 3.2% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,786,818 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,208,139,000 after buying an additional 319,763 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,128 shares of the company's stock worth $838,252,000 after acquiring an additional 50,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,136,330 shares of the company's stock worth $537,736,000 after acquiring an additional 175,960 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,852 shares of the company's stock worth $320,187,000 after acquiring an additional 143,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,341,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $276,101,000 after purchasing an additional 23,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Janet S. Vergis sold 12,960 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,302. This trade represents a 43.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $704,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,024,440.60. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $91.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $112.00 price objective on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $101.59.

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Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $97.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.33 and a 52-week high of $106.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.34.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight's payout ratio is currently 40.73%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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