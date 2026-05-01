Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Sells 31,391 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 31,391 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 3.6% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 102.2% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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TJX Companies Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE TJX opened at $156.94 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.84 and a 12 month high of $165.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.51 and a 200-day moving average of $153.57. The company has a market cap of $173.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.73.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Argus upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $184.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $167.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on TJX

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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