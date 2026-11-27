Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 230,892 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $36,970,000. SBA Communications makes up about 1.7% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP owned 0.22% of SBA Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in SBA Communications by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,814,010 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,051,779,000 after purchasing an additional 490,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SBA Communications by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,216,741 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $835,305,000 after buying an additional 97,477 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management LLC Investment Advisor acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,367,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SBA Communications by 41.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,005,366 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $173,033,000 after buying an additional 295,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 711,596 shares of the technology company's stock worth $113,941,000 after buying an additional 479,551 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBAC stock opened at $174.73 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $178.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. SBA Communications Corporation has a 52 week low of $156.60 and a 52 week high of $224.46.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $713.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.07 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 34.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Corporation will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. SBA Communications's payout ratio is 53.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SBAC. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $219.00 to $208.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded SBA Communications from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered SBA Communications from a "market perform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $223.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBAC

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates wireless communications infrastructure. Founded in 1989, the company is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Its primary business is leasing space on wireless towers to mobile network operators and other communications customers. SBA also develops, acquires and manages tower sites, helping customers expand and maintain their networks. The company serves customers in the United States and international markets across the Americas and Africa.

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