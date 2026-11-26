Dodge & Cox raised its position in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC - Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,814,010 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 490,756 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 12.27% of SBA Communications worth $2,051,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional lifted its position in SBA Communications by 44.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 212 shares of the technology company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. North Dakota State Investment Board boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board now owns 3,227 shares of the technology company's stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.6% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the technology company's stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 12.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the technology company's stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $200.00 price target on SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $219.00 to $208.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of SBA Communications from a "market perform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $223.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SBAC

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBAC opened at $174.73 on Thursday. SBA Communications Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $156.60 and a fifty-two week high of $224.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company's 50-day moving average is $178.16 and its 200 day moving average is $189.74.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $713.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.07 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 34.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Corporation will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. SBA Communications's dividend payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates wireless communications infrastructure. Its primary business is leasing space on its communications towers and other sites to wireless carriers and other customers that need to install network equipment. The company also provides site development services, including helping customers identify, acquire, construct and manage locations for wireless infrastructure. Founded in 1989, SBA serves customers in the United States and several international markets, including countries in Central and South America and Africa.

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