Scarborough Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. $MYI

Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI - Free Report) by 168.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,362 shares of the investment management company's stock after buying an additional 106,362 shares during the quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MYI. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 298.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 537,780 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 402,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, NWF Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

NYSE MYI opened at $10.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III NYSE: MYI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities, including bonds, notes and other debt obligations issued by state and local governments, agencies and authorities across the United States.

In managing its portfolio, the fund generally allocates at least 80% of its total assets to investment-grade municipal debt instruments.

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