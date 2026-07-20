Go Pro
→ Elon's next move will be bigger than the IPO – and it could happen any day now (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Scarborough Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. $MYI

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 168.8% in the first quarter, buying 106,362 additional shares to bring its total to 169,362 shares worth about $1.78 million.
  • Other institutional investors also increased or initiated positions in MYI, and institutional ownership stands at 34.01% of the stock.
  • BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III declared a monthly dividend of $0.0555 per share, payable October 1, implying an annualized yield of 6.1%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI - Free Report) by 168.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,362 shares of the investment management company's stock after buying an additional 106,362 shares during the quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MYI. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 298.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 537,780 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 402,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, NWF Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

NYSE MYI opened at $10.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III NYSE: MYI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities, including bonds, notes and other debt obligations issued by state and local governments, agencies and authorities across the United States.

In managing its portfolio, the fund generally allocates at least 80% of its total assets to investment-grade municipal debt instruments.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Right Now?

Before you consider BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III wasn't on the list.

While BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
‘We are at a hinge point in history’
‘We are at a hinge point in history’
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines