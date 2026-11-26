First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR - Free Report) by 486.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,283,216 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,893,605 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.30% of Schneider National worth $72,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,093 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in Schneider National in the third quarter worth $46,000. Polaris Financial Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Schneider National in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company's stock.

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Schneider National Trading Up 2.3%

SNDR stock opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business's 50-day moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average is $31.84. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $39.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Schneider National's dividend payout ratio is 49.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNDR shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Schneider National from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Schneider National from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Schneider National from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $32.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Schneider National

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc. is a transportation and logistics company that provides freight and supply-chain services across North America. Its offerings include truckload transportation, intermodal shipping, and logistics services such as freight brokerage and supply-chain management. The company serves customers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, using a network of drivers, equipment, facilities, and transportation partners to move freight through multiple modes. Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck business, the company grew into one of North America's transportation providers.

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