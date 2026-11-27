Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK - Free Report) by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,255,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 505,000 shares during the quarter. Scholar Rock comprises approximately 3.1% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Scholar Rock worth $60,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 92.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 219.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scholar Rock alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 146,970 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.59 per share, for a total transaction of $6,112,482.30. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,380,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,365,702.03. This represents a 2.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company's stock.

Scholar Rock Price Performance

Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.35. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 0.78. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $38.69 and a 12-month high of $61.76.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays cut Scholar Rock from an "overweight" rating to a "cautious" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Scholar Rock

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock is a biopharmaceutical company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, that develops medicines targeting growth factors and signaling proteins involved in disease. Its research has focused on the transforming growth factor beta (TGF-β) superfamily, which plays roles in processes including muscle development and immune regulation. The company's lead program has been apitegromab, a selective inhibitor of myostatin developed for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). Scholar Rock has studied the medicine as a potential treatment alongside existing SMA therapies, with the goal of improving patients' motor function.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Scholar Rock, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Scholar Rock wasn't on the list.

While Scholar Rock currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google Could the next Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google be hiding in plain sight? Discover seven growth stocks with the potential to become tomorrow's market giants, fueled by breakthroughs in AI, nuclear energy, cybersecurity, and more. Get This Free Report