Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 374,850 CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. $CTMX

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 374,850 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. owned about 0.22% of CytomX Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,946,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,250,826 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $13,560,000 after purchasing an additional 766,600 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $820,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTMX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $12.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CTMX

CytomX Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CTMX stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.52. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $8.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.08.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 166.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.61%. Analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CytomX Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Marcia Belvin sold 31,492 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $202,178.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 300,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,879.20. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yu-Waye Chu sold 21,279 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $136,611.18. Following the sale, the insider owned 189,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,216,243.32. This trade represents a 10.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 191,063 shares of company stock worth $1,226,624 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics based on its proprietary Probody® platform. The company engineers masked antibody prodrugs that remain inactive in healthy tissue but are selectively activated in the tumor microenvironment. This approach is designed to enhance the safety and tolerability of antibody-based therapies, particularly those targeting immuno-oncology pathways.

At the core of CytomX's pipeline is Pacmilimab (CX-072), an anti–PD-L1 Probody therapeutic currently undergoing clinical evaluation for multiple solid tumor indications.

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